UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Schedule Released: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Civil Services Mains Examination on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who passed the UPSC Prelims exam will participate in this examination. With the release of the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 schedule, candidates can now easily set their preparation accordingly. Find out when the UPSC Mains Exam 2025 starts and the number of vacancies.

When will UPSC Mains 2025 Exams Begin?

According to the official schedule released, the UPSC Mains 2025 exams will begin on August 22, 2025. The Essay Paper will be held first. This essay writing paper is considered very important in the UPSC Mains exam. The last paper of this exam will be on August 31st, in which candidates will take their Optional Paper 2 exam. The dates for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 are August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31. The exam will be held in two sessions every day. The morning session will run from 9 am to 12 pm. The afternoon session will start at 2:30 pm and will be held until 5:30 pm.

How Many Vacancies in UPSC Exam 2025?

According to the official notification, the UPSC will make appointments for a total of 979 posts. Out of these, 38 posts are reserved for candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category. This includes 12 posts for candidates with blindness or low vision, 7 posts for candidates who are deaf or hard of hearing, 10 posts for candidates with locomotor disability, and 9 posts for candidates with multiple disabilities such as deaf-blindness.

What is the Process After Mains?

The UPSC Prelims 2025 exam was held on May 25, 2025. It consisted of two objective-type papers, each paper was for 2 hours and 200 marks. The result of this exam was released in June 2025. After the UPSC Mains exam, candidates who are selected will be called for an interview or UPSC Personality Test. After this, the final merit list will be released. Candidates appearing for the UPSC Mains exam should regularly visit the official website upsc.gov.in for any latest updates.