UPSC CDS II 2022 result declared: Here's how to check your results

The UPSC conducts the Combined Defence Services examination twice a year to induct the youths into the armed forces as officers. The examination is followed by rigorous five-day interviews at the Service Selection Boards (SSB) situated in various cities of the country.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of Combined Defence Services II (CDS) 2022. The candidates who appeared for the CDS II examination in 2022 can check their results on the official website of the UPSC or the direct link provided below.

As many as 6,658 candidates were qualified for the written examination of the CDS II this year which was conducted on September 4. The successful candidates will now appear for the interviews by the service selection board (SSB).

Direct link to the CDS II 2022 results- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC CDS 2 result 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the UPSC website

On the homepage, click on “What’s New" tab

Now click on “Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022"

UPSC CDS 2 result merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference.

The candidates shortlisted from the interview further go through a medical assessment at their respective boards and finally the medically fit candidates are inducted into four training academies- Indian Military Academy, Indian Airforce Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Officers Training Academy.