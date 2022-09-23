Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, important dates

    The 2022 CAT application correction facility will be open until 5 pm on September 26. Furthermore, candidates will only be able to make changes in the designated field. According to the published schedule, CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 at IIM Bangalore.
     

    IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, important dates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    IIM Bangalore opened the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 correction window on Friday, September 23. The official website has announced that "The editing window will be open from 10 am on September 23." Candidates who want to make changes to the CAT application form can do so at iimcat.ac.in.

    The CAT application correction facility 2022 will be available until 5 pm on September 26. Additionally, candidates will only be able to make changes in the specified field. According to the published schedule, IIM Bangalore will hold CAT 2022 on November 27.

    Know the important dates of CAT 2022:
    1) CAT applications correction window open- September 23, 2022
    2) Deadline to edit CAT application form - September 26, 2022
    3) CAT Exam - November 27, 2022

    Know what can be edited on CAT Application Form 2022:
    According to the official information, candidates can only make changes to certain fields on the CAT 2022 application form. Those who want to modify their CAT application form can do so by changing the following details,
    1) Candidates can edit the field and upload a new photo if the uploaded photograph does not meet the requirements.
    2) Candidates can change their signature
    3) They can also change their exam city preferences

    Know how to edit the CAT Application Form 2022:
    According to the latest information, the authorities will not provide additional opportunities to change the CAT 2022 application form. As a result, candidates should carefully edit the details and go through the form once. They must follow the steps below to change their CAT application form.
    1) Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2022, iimcat.ac.in
    2) Click on the 'Registered Candidate Login' link on the homepage
    3) Enter the required credentials, such as User ID, Password and login
    4) The CAT application form will be displayed on the screen
    5) Candidates may change or modify their photograph or signature, as well as their test city preference
    6) After correction, save and submit 
    7) Take a print for further need

    What Happens After the CAT Application Correction Window 2022 Closes?
    Once the CAT application correction window closes, all authorities will review the form and, based on that, release the admit card to the candidates. According to the release schedule, the CAT admit card 2022 will be issued on October 27. Candidates with the necessary credentials can download it.

    Also Read: IIM CAT 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know latest date here

    Also Read: IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

    Also Read: CAT 2022: Registration process commences today; know how to apply, important date

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 40K positions ends today; know details here - adt

    BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 40K positions ends today; know details here

    NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know AJR

    NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download - adt

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here

    NEET 2022 Courses you can opt for if you didnt get through govt medical college gcw

    NEET 2022: Courses you can opt for if you didn't get through govt medical college

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues Orange alert for Uttarakhand from Sept 23-25; check details AJR

    IMD issues Orange alert for Uttarakhand from Sept 23-25; check details

    Nothing Ear stick TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter to launch soon details inside gcw

    Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter, to launch soon

    BUSTY PICTURES Bhojpuri actor Monalisa flaunts curves in floral saree drb

    BUSTY PICTURES: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa flaunts curves in floral saree

    F16 fleet assistance package to Pakistan not designed as message to India: Pentagon official snt

    F-16 fleet assistance package to Pakistan not designed as message to India: Pentagon official

    football uefa nations league Do not take for granted watching Kevin De Bruyne play - Roberto Martinez-ayh

    'Don't take for granted watching Kevin De Bruyne play' - Roberto Martinez

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon