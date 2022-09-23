IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, important dates

The 2022 CAT application correction facility will be open until 5 pm on September 26. Furthermore, candidates will only be able to make changes in the designated field. According to the published schedule, CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 at IIM Bangalore.

IIM Bangalore opened the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 correction window on Friday, September 23. The official website has announced that "The editing window will be open from 10 am on September 23." Candidates who want to make changes to the CAT application form can do so at iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT application correction facility 2022 will be available until 5 pm on September 26. Additionally, candidates will only be able to make changes in the specified field. According to the published schedule, IIM Bangalore will hold CAT 2022 on November 27.

Know the important dates of CAT 2022:

1) CAT applications correction window open- September 23, 2022

2) Deadline to edit CAT application form - September 26, 2022

3) CAT Exam - November 27, 2022

Know what can be edited on CAT Application Form 2022:

According to the official information, candidates can only make changes to certain fields on the CAT 2022 application form. Those who want to modify their CAT application form can do so by changing the following details,

1) Candidates can edit the field and upload a new photo if the uploaded photograph does not meet the requirements.

2) Candidates can change their signature

3) They can also change their exam city preferences

Know how to edit the CAT Application Form 2022:

According to the latest information, the authorities will not provide additional opportunities to change the CAT 2022 application form. As a result, candidates should carefully edit the details and go through the form once. They must follow the steps below to change their CAT application form.

1) Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2022, iimcat.ac.in

2) Click on the 'Registered Candidate Login' link on the homepage

3) Enter the required credentials, such as User ID, Password and login

4) The CAT application form will be displayed on the screen

5) Candidates may change or modify their photograph or signature, as well as their test city preference

6) After correction, save and submit

7) Take a print for further need

What Happens After the CAT Application Correction Window 2022 Closes?

Once the CAT application correction window closes, all authorities will review the form and, based on that, release the admit card to the candidates. According to the release schedule, the CAT admit card 2022 will be issued on October 27. Candidates with the necessary credentials can download it.

