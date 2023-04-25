UP Result Toppers List 2023: Shubh Chapra tops Class 12, Priyanshi Soni in Class 10; see complete list

According to the results announced by the UPMSP), Priyanshi Soni has topped the Class 10 exam this year. Shubh Chhapra has topped the exam, Anamika and Saurabh have secured Rank 2, Priyanshu, Khushi and Supriya have secured AIR 3 in Class 12 UP Board exam.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday (April 25) released the results of UP Board Class 10 and 12. The toppers list has also been released along with the result. UP Board Toppers 2023 names have been announced in the result press conference which was conducted at 1.30 pm in Prayagraj.

The result can be checked on the official websiteupmsp.edu.in.

Here's the toppers' list:

Class 12 Toppers 2023 Rank Shubh Chapra 1 Saurabh Gangwar 2 Anamika 2 Priyanshu Upadhyay 3 Khushi 3 Supriya 3

Class 10 Toppers 2023 Rank Priyanshi Soni 1 Kushagra Pndey 2 Mishkat Noor 2 Krishna Jha 3 Arpit Gangwar 3 Shreyashi Singh 3

According to reports, around 27.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam this year. Over 31 lakh candidates got themselves registered for Class 10 exam. In a bid to pass the the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, the students have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. They need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects as well.