Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS EAMCET Result 2022: Scorecards finally out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; know how to check results, toppers list

    Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result have been declared at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.  TS EAMCET qualifying marks 2022, for open category (OC) students is 45 per cent and 40 per cent for others. Those who score these marks or above are eligible for counselling. 

    TS EAMCET Result 2022 Scorecards finally out know how to check results toppers list passing marks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release TS EAMCET 2022 Result on August 12, 2022. The Telangana EAMCET scorecard will be announced and will be available on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.  Along with the results, the Council will also release the TS EAMCET rank card. Candidates can download their rank cards by entering their application number, date of birth, and captcha code. Candidates can visit the blog below for the most recent TS EAMCET updates.

    Here's how to download the rank card: 

    • Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access the TSCHE EAMCET official website.
    • To view your rank card for the TS EAMCET Results 2022, click the link on the homepage.
    • Enter your login information, then click "Submit."
    • Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen.
    • Check the outcome and save the page.
    • Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

    Also Read | Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    The exams for the Engineering stream were held on July 18, 19, and 20, 2022, and those for the Agriculture and Medical streams were held on July 30 and 31. Answer keys for the engineering stream and the agricultural and medical streams were made public on July 31 and August 4, respectively, 2022.

    TS EAMCET qualifying marks 2022, for open category (OC) students is 45 per cent and 40 per cent for others. Those who score these marks or above are eligible for counselling. 

    For TS EAMCET counselling session, here is the list of documents required: 

    • TS EAMCET 2022 rank card
    • TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket
    • Aadhar card
    • SSC or equivalent marks memo
    • Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate
    • Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
    • Transfer Certificate (TC).

    Also Read | JEE Main 2022: Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99.4 percentile to 77 percentile

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana TS ECET Results 2022 likely to release today Here s how to check scores gcw

    TS ECET 2022 Results likely to release today at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's how to check scores

    OJEE 2022: Second round registration underway; know details here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Second round registration underway; know details here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt

    MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    JEE Main 2022 Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99 4 percentile to 77 percentile gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99.4 percentile to 77 percentile

    Recent Stories

    Telangana TS ECET Results 2022 likely to release today Here s how to check scores gcw

    TS ECET 2022 Results likely to release today at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's how to check scores

    BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day - adt

    BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day

    Does Real Madrid intend on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo? President Florentino Perez reveals-ayh

    Does Real Madrid intend on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo? President Florentino Perez reveals

    Anjali Arora's LEAKED MMS controversy: Actress finally breaks her silence, here's what she said (VIDEO) RBA

    (VIDEO) Anjali Arora leaked MMS controversy: Actress finally breaks her silence, here's what she said

    Goa panchayat poll results 2022 Counting of votes underway meet the winners gcw

    Goa panchayat poll results: Counting of votes underway, meet the winners

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon