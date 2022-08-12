TS EAMCET Result 2022: Scorecards finally out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; know how to check results, toppers list

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result have been declared at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET qualifying marks 2022, for open category (OC) students is 45 per cent and 40 per cent for others. Those who score these marks or above are eligible for counselling.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release TS EAMCET 2022 Result on August 12, 2022. The Telangana EAMCET scorecard will be announced and will be available on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the results, the Council will also release the TS EAMCET rank card. Candidates can download their rank cards by entering their application number, date of birth, and captcha code. Candidates can visit the blog below for the most recent TS EAMCET updates.

Here's how to download the rank card:

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access the TSCHE EAMCET official website.

To view your rank card for the TS EAMCET Results 2022, click the link on the homepage.

Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen.

Check the outcome and save the page.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

Also Read | Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

The exams for the Engineering stream were held on July 18, 19, and 20, 2022, and those for the Agriculture and Medical streams were held on July 30 and 31. Answer keys for the engineering stream and the agricultural and medical streams were made public on July 31 and August 4, respectively, 2022.

TS EAMCET qualifying marks 2022, for open category (OC) students is 45 per cent and 40 per cent for others. Those who score these marks or above are eligible for counselling.

For TS EAMCET counselling session, here is the list of documents required:

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

Aadhar card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate

Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Transfer Certificate (TC).

Also Read | JEE Main 2022: Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99.4 percentile to 77 percentile