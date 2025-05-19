English

8 tricky IQ questions on reasoning, maths, and blood relations

May 19 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions to test your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation skills. Answers are provided at the end.
Statement and Reasoning: Question 1

Literacy rate in India is increasing. Argument 1: Govt is focusing more on education. 2: People consider education essential

A. I correct 

B. II correct 

C. Both correct 

D. None 

Word Puzzle/Coding-Decoding: Question 2

If TABLE is coded as GZOVI, how will CHAIR be coded? 

A. XSRZQ 

B. XSZRQ 

C. XSRQZ 

D. XQRZS

Word Puzzle/Letter Series: Question 3

Which word is different from the other three? ACE, BDF, GIK, HJL 

A. ACE 

B. BDF 

C. GIK 

D. HJL

Order and Ranking: Question 4

Ram is 12th from the left and 15th from the right in a line. How many students are there in the line? 

A. 27 

B. 26 

C. 28 

D. 30

Direction Sense Test: Question 5

Ravi walks 10m North, then 5m right, then 10m right again. In which direction is he facing? 

A. East 

B. South 

C. West 

D. North

Math Puzzle: Question 6

What is the next number in the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ___? 

A. 40 

B. 42 

C. 36 

D. 50

Math Puzzle: Question 7

A shopkeeper sells a ₹100 item at a 20% discount and gains 10% profit. What was the item's cost price? 

A. ₹65 

B. ₹70 

C. ₹75 

D. ₹80

Blood Relation: Question 8

Rohan, pointing to a woman, says, "She is the daughter of my grandfather's only son." How is the woman related to Rohan? 

A. Mother 

B. Sister 

C. Aunt 

D. Cousin

Check Answers to All Questions

1. C. Both correct 

2. A. XSRZQ 

3. B. BDF 

4. A. 27 

5. A. East 

6. B. 42 

7. C. ₹75 

8. B. Sister

