8 tricky IQ questions on reasoning, maths, and blood relations

Literacy rate in India is increasing. Argument 1: Govt is focusing more on education. 2: People consider education essential
A. I correct
B. II correct
C. Both correct
D. None
If TABLE is coded as GZOVI, how will CHAIR be coded?
A. XSRZQ
B. XSZRQ
C. XSRQZ
D. XQRZS
Which word is different from the other three? ACE, BDF, GIK, HJL
A. ACE
B. BDF
C. GIK
D. HJL
Ram is 12th from the left and 15th from the right in a line. How many students are there in the line?
A. 27
B. 26
C. 28
D. 30
Ravi walks 10m North, then 5m right, then 10m right again. In which direction is he facing?
A. East
B. South
C. West
D. North
What is the next number in the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ___?
A. 40
B. 42
C. 36
D. 50
A shopkeeper sells a ₹100 item at a 20% discount and gains 10% profit. What was the item's cost price?
A. ₹65
B. ₹70
C. ₹75
D. ₹80
Rohan, pointing to a woman, says, "She is the daughter of my grandfather's only son." How is the woman related to Rohan?
A. Mother
B. Sister
C. Aunt
D. Cousin
1. C. Both correct
2. A. XSRZQ
3. B. BDF
4. A. 27
5. A. East
6. B. 42
7. C. ₹75
8. B. Sister
