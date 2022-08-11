Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Of the 214 who made it to the merit list for the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, 139 have got admission for the 116th Short Service Commission Course (Non-Technical) for Men while 75 will enter the 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday released the list of 214 (139 + 75) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board.

    The list can be accessed HERE

    The course will commence in October 2022. The list of 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) for Men also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

    The results of candidates' medical examinations have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Army Headquarters will conduct the verification of the Date of Birth and educational qualification of these candidates.

    Candidates can obtain information regarding results by accessing upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on UPSC's website for 30 days.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
