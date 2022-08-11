JEE Main 2022: Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99.4 percentile to 77 percentile

"August 11 is the last date to apply for the IIT entrance exam, if the issue is not resolved by then, my child's year will be wasted. I request the authorities to take prompt action," requested the father of the aspirant.

A JEE Main candidate claimed that his score --- 99.23 percentile in the first attempt and 99.47 percentile in the second attempt--- has been modified to 77 percentile. The student alleged that when his score changed and a new scorecard was produced, which reflected his score as 77 percentile, he was denied the opportunity to enrol for the IIT entrance test, JEE advanced.

The student had a 99.4 percentile score when he viewed his results on August 8, but when he applied for Advanced on August 10, the marksheet showed a different outcome. Apart from the grades, both mark sheets have the same student's name, picture, and other information. He is not qualified to qualify for JEE Advanced with the amended score since only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders are permitted to do so.

Anil Agarwal, the student's father, has complained in writing to the National Testing Agency, the organisation responsible for administering the exam, blaming the authorities. The student's father told the media that if the problem was not rectified by August 11—the deadline for applying for the IIT entrance exam—his child's year would be gone. He urged the authorities to take prompt action.

Meanwhile, August 11, 2022, is the last day to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022, according to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay). Visit the official website, www.jeeadv.nic.in, to fill out your JEE Advanced 2022 application if you haven't already. On August 28, 2022, the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be held. The applicants for JEE Advanced 2022 should be among the top 2,50,000 qualifiers (across all categories) for the JEE (Main) 2022 B.E./B.Tech. paper.

