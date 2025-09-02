Dreaming of joining the Indian Army through NDA? Experts say preparation should start from Class 9. From NCERT mastery to fitness, diet, and personality development—here’s a complete guide to crack NDA in your first attempt.

NDA Preparation Tips: Many children dream of joining the army and serving their country. But this path is not easy. If preparations are started at the right time, this dream can be turned into reality. To join the army, one has to first clear the NDA exam. So the question is, when should children start taking steps in this direction? According to experts, children should set their goals from class 9 itself. From this time onwards, it is important to pay attention to diet and fitness along with studies, because many NDA questions are asked from this level. Read on how to start preparing for NDA from class 9.

Set your goal

First of all, make up your mind that you have to do NDA. After this, take out the entire syllabus of NDA and read and understand it carefully.

Identify your strengths and weaknesses

After seeing the syllabus, understand which topics have more questions. Try to solve the questions yourself. If they are not being solved, then that is your weakness on which you will have to work.

Take coaching and proper guidance for NDA preparation

Join a good coaching institute from class 9 itself. Give at least 1-2 hours daily to Physics, Chemistry and Maths, as most of the questions in NDA are asked from these.

Get a grip on NCERT books

Read NCERT books from class 9th to 12th again and again and understand their concepts well. Most of the questions in government exams are asked from these.

Pay attention to diet and fitness

If you do not pay attention to fitness along with studies, then there may be problems. Overweight children can also be rejected in the medical test. Therefore, eat protein-rich food, stay away from junk food and do at least half an hour of exercise and walk daily.

Work on personality development

Just studying is not enough. Personality is also important in NDA. For this, do some short-term course, improve your body language, way of talking and sitting and get up and increase self-confidence.

If you start paying attention to these things from class 9 itself, then it will be easy for you to clear NDA after 12th and you will be able to fulfill your dream in the very first attempt.