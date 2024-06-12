Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024: PM Modi's efforts applauded as India most-represented nation

    Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Times Higher Education, lauded the efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the exponential growth from 13 to close to 100 ranked institutions since 2019 to a highly successful internationalization initiative.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    In a significant testament to India's burgeoning presence on the global higher education stage, the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024 has unveiled India as the world's leading nation in representation, with a remarkable surge in the number of ranked universities. Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Times Higher Education, lauded the efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the exponential growth from 13 to close to 100 ranked institutions since 2019 to a highly successful internationalization initiative.

    "India is the world’s number one best represented nation in the @timeshighered Impact Rankings 2024. Over 100 universities are ranked, up from just 13 in 2019, thanks to the remarkably successful internationalisation drive spearheaded by @narendramodi," Baty wrote in a post on X.

    According to the latest rankings, India stands at the forefront with 96 institutions securing positions, underscoring the country's commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in academia. Following closely behind are Turkey and Pakistan.

    Notable mentions among Indian universities include Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham securing the 81st rank, followed by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences within the 101-200 band. BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology also clinched a commendable position in the 201-300 band.

    The THE Impact Rankings evaluated a staggering 2,152 universities from 125 countries/regions, with Australia's Western Sydney University retaining its crown as the top-ranked institution for the third consecutive year. Following closely are the University of Manchester and the University of Tasmania from the UK and Australia, respectively, jointly securing the second position.

    Integral to the methodology of the rankings is the incorporation of scores across various United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting universities' overall performance and impact. The assessment encompasses four key areas: Research, Stewardship, Outreach, and Teaching, offering a holistic comparison of institutions worldwide.

    This year's results highlight the emergence of certain university systems as frontrunners in specific SDGs. For instance, the UK stands out for its excellence in responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), while South Korea demonstrates notable prowess in promoting decent work and economic growth (SDG 8).

    Top 20 countries/regions represented in the overall Impact Rankings 2024

    Country/region

    Number of institutions

    Top institution

    Rank

    India

    96

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    =81

    Turkey

    91

    Istanbul Technical University

    34

    Pakistan

    89

    COMSATS University Islamabad

    201-300

     

     

    Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology

    201-300

    Russian Federation

    79

    Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University

    201-300

     

     

    RUDN University

    201-300

    Thailand

    77

    Mahidol University

    =19

    Japan

    74

    Hokkaido University

    =72

    Iraq

    71

    University of Basrah

    401-600

    United Kingdom

    68

    University of Manchester

    =2

    Philippines

    56

    Ateneo de Manila University

    201-300

    Brazil

    55

    University of São Paulo

    101-200

    Algeria

    54

    University of Oum El Bouaghi

    401-600

    Uzbekistan

    53

    Alisher Navo’i Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature

    301-400

    Spain

    52

    Polytechnic University of Valencia

    101-200

     

     

    Rovira i Virgili University

    101-200

     

     

    University of Barcelona

    101-200

     

     

    University of Girona

    101-200

     

     

    University of Jaén

    101-200

     

     

    University of Vigo

    101-200

    Taiwan

    51

    National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)

    =25

    Egypt

    46

    Ain Shams University

    201-300

     

     

    Mansoura University

    201-300

    United States

    46

    Arizona State University (Tempe)

    9

    Indonesia

    45

    University of Indonesia

    31

    Ukraine

    42

    Sumy State University

    201-300

    France

    33

    Institut Agro

    =21

    Saudi Arabia

    32

    King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

    =81
    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
