Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024: PM Modi's efforts applauded as India most-represented nation

In a significant testament to India's burgeoning presence on the global higher education stage, the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024 has unveiled India as the world's leading nation in representation, with a remarkable surge in the number of ranked universities. Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Times Higher Education, lauded the efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the exponential growth from 13 to close to 100 ranked institutions since 2019 to a highly successful internationalization initiative.

"India is the world’s number one best represented nation in the @timeshighered Impact Rankings 2024. Over 100 universities are ranked, up from just 13 in 2019, thanks to the remarkably successful internationalisation drive spearheaded by @narendramodi," Baty wrote in a post on X.

According to the latest rankings, India stands at the forefront with 96 institutions securing positions, underscoring the country's commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in academia. Following closely behind are Turkey and Pakistan.

Notable mentions among Indian universities include Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham securing the 81st rank, followed by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences within the 101-200 band. BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology also clinched a commendable position in the 201-300 band.

The THE Impact Rankings evaluated a staggering 2,152 universities from 125 countries/regions, with Australia's Western Sydney University retaining its crown as the top-ranked institution for the third consecutive year. Following closely are the University of Manchester and the University of Tasmania from the UK and Australia, respectively, jointly securing the second position.

Integral to the methodology of the rankings is the incorporation of scores across various United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting universities' overall performance and impact. The assessment encompasses four key areas: Research, Stewardship, Outreach, and Teaching, offering a holistic comparison of institutions worldwide.

This year's results highlight the emergence of certain university systems as frontrunners in specific SDGs. For instance, the UK stands out for its excellence in responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), while South Korea demonstrates notable prowess in promoting decent work and economic growth (SDG 8).

Top 20 countries/regions represented in the overall Impact Rankings 2024

Country/region Number of institutions Top institution Rank India 96 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham =81 Turkey 91 Istanbul Technical University 34 Pakistan 89 COMSATS University Islamabad 201-300 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 201-300 Russian Federation 79 Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University 201-300 RUDN University 201-300 Thailand 77 Mahidol University =19 Japan 74 Hokkaido University =72 Iraq 71 University of Basrah 401-600 United Kingdom 68 University of Manchester =2 Philippines 56 Ateneo de Manila University 201-300 Brazil 55 University of São Paulo 101-200 Algeria 54 University of Oum El Bouaghi 401-600 Uzbekistan 53 Alisher Navo’i Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature 301-400 Spain 52 Polytechnic University of Valencia 101-200 Rovira i Virgili University 101-200 University of Barcelona 101-200 University of Girona 101-200 University of Jaén 101-200 University of Vigo 101-200 Taiwan 51 National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) =25 Egypt 46 Ain Shams University 201-300 Mansoura University 201-300 United States 46 Arizona State University (Tempe) 9 Indonesia 45 University of Indonesia 31 Ukraine 42 Sumy State University 201-300 France 33 Institut Agro =21 Saudi Arabia 32 King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals =81

