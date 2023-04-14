Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TANCET 2023 Result OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu; here's how to check results

    The TANCET 2023 exam is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission-Postgraduate (CEETA PG 2023) is being held for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Anna University, Chennai on Friday (April 14) declared the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) result. The candidates, who took the TANCET exam that was held on March 25, can check their results on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

    On April 20, 2023, the university will release the TANCET scorecard. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards until May 20.

    It can be seen that the TANCET 2023 exam is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission-Postgraduate (CEETA PG 2023) is being held for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses. 

    It is reportedly said that a total of 39,249 candidates registered for TANCET and CEETA exam this year. Of which, 36,403 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,855 students remained absent. The examination was held at 40 examination centres in 15 cities across the state.

    Here's how to check TANCET 2023 result:

    Step 1: Go to the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu.
    Step 2: Click on the 'TANCET 2023 result' link.
    Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the given spaces and submit details.
    Step 4: The TANCET 2023 result-cum-marksheet will appear on the screen.
    Step 5: Download the TANCET result PDF and print a copy for further reference.

