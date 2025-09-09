The Child Welfare and Special Services Department in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, has announced 9 vacancies for Supervisor and Case Worker positions. No application fee or written exam is required, with selection based solely on interviews.

Are you passionate about making a positive impact in society? The Tamil Nadu government’s Child Welfare and Special Services Department is currently inviting applications for several vacancies in Thoothukudi. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to important social causes. There is no application fee, and candidates will be selected solely based on interviews—no written exam is required. Don’t miss your chance to join this meaningful work and serve your community.

Positions and Qualifications:

A total of 9 positions are available: Case Worker and Supervisor.

• Case Worker (5 vacancies): Requires a 12th-grade pass and good communication skills. Salary: ₹18,000 per month.

• Supervisor (4 vacancies): Requires a bachelor's degree in Social Work, Computer Science, IT, Sociology, or Social Sciences from a recognized university, along with computer proficiency. Salary: ₹21,000 per month.

Important Note: Applicants for both positions must be under 42 years of age.

How to Apply:

1. Download Application: Download the application form from the official Thoothukudi district website: thoothukudi.nic.in

2. Complete Application: Print and accurately fill in the required details.

3. Submit Application: Send the completed application with copies of all educational certificates to the address below by September 22, 2025.

Mailing Address:

District Child Protection Unit,

176, Muthusuarabi Building,

Maninagar, Palai Road,

Thoothukudi District – 628 003.

Interested individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to society and support the welfare of children in their community.