Student Visa Day: US missions interview 3,500 Indian student visa applicants

The US Mission in India organized its seventh annual Student Visa Day nationwide, where Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai conducted interviews with approximately 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Consuls General across India extended their congratulations to the visa recipients as they prepared to embark on their educational journeys in the United States. They recognized the growing number of Indian students choosing to study in the U.S., which remains the top destination for international students.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Ambassador Eric Garcetti stated, "I first came to India as a young student, and I’ve seen in my own life how transformative these experiences can be. Student exchange is at the heart of U.S.-India relations, and with good reason. US education provides students with a world-class education and access to a global network of knowledge, laying the foundation for a lifetime of understanding. That’s why we are here today, to encourage these opportunities for as many Indian students as possible."

Student Visa Day serves as a celebration of the enduring higher education ties between the United States and India. Currently, over 200,000 Indian students are pursuing studies at academic institutions in the US, accounting for more than 20 per cent of all international students in the country.

Brendan Mullarkey, the acting Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India, highlighted the record-breaking number of 125,000 student visas issued to Indians last year, surpassing all other nationalities. India accounted for one-fifth of all student visas issued worldwide. Mullarkey also emphasized that this year's visa interviews would surpass previous records.

The US Mission strongly encourages all students interested in studying in the United States to reach out to EducationUSA, a free government-sponsored advising service that offers comprehensive and credible information to navigate the admission and visa processes. EducationUSA represents accredited U.S. colleges and universities and operates eight advising centres across India. To learn more, students can visit educationusa.state.gov or follow @educationUSAIndia on Facebook and Instagram.