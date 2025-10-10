Solar Energy Corporation of India Recruitment 2025: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has announced 22 central government job vacancies, including Manager and Supervisor. B.E/B.Tech and Diploma holders can apply. Salary up to ₹2.6 lakh.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a key player in advancing India’s renewable energy sector, has issued a new job notification. Applications are invited from eligible candidates to fill a total of 22 vacancies. Interested applicants must submit their applications for this central government position by October 24, 2025. Successful candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹22,000 to ₹2,60,000, depending on the role.

High-Level Positions and Educational Qualifications

In the announcement released by SECI, there are several Executive Level positions. The basic educational qualification for all these posts is a B.E/B.Tech engineering degree.

• Additional General Manager (1 vacancy): Monthly salary from ₹1,00,000 to ₹2,60,000/-. Age limit: 48.

• Deputy General Manager (1 vacancy): Monthly salary from ₹90,000 to ₹2,40,000/-. Age limit: 40.

• Manager (2 vacancies): Monthly salary from ₹70,000 to ₹2,00,000/-. Age limit: 40.

• Deputy Manager (10 vacancies): Monthly salary from ₹60,000 to ₹1,80,000/-. Age limit: 35.

• Senior Engineer (5 vacancies): Monthly salary from ₹50,000 to ₹1,60,000/-. Age limit: 28.

Supervisor Position for Diploma and ITI Holders

The Junior Foreman/Supervisor position has been announced as a great opportunity for youth who do not have an engineering degree but possess professional qualifications. There are a total of 3 vacancies. The monthly salary for this role ranges from ₹22,000 to ₹80,000. Candidates who have completed B.E/B.Tech, Diploma, or ITI can apply for this job. The age limit should not exceed 28. Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per central government rules.

Application Fee and Selection Process

For executive positions (excluding Junior Foreman/Supervisor), general category candidates must pay an application fee of ₹1,000/-. For the Junior Foreman/Supervisor position, a fee of ₹600/- is required. However, there is no fee for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/PwBD candidates. Applicants will be selected through a Screening Test/Written Test and a Trade Test/Skill Test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through SECI's official website, www.seci.co.in, by 24.10.2025.