RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Graduate Level CBT-II today i.e., October 9, 2025. Candidates who applied for RRB NTPC UG CBT-II 2025 can now download their admit cards by logging into the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The result for CBT-I was released on September 19, 2025, and qualified candidates will now be called for CBT-II. Additionally, a typing skill test will be conducted for some posts.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2025: How to Download the Admit Card?

First, visit the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the CBT-II Intimation Slip and Call Letter link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen after clicking Login.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

SC, ST candidates are provided with free rail travel for any exam or document verification.

Which Candidates Will Appear for RRB NTPC UG CBT-2?

Candidates who qualified CBT-I for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk will appear for CBT-II. For Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist, it is mandatory to pass the Typing Skill Test, after which they will be called for document verification and a medical exam.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Posts and Salary

A total of 3,445 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will receive the starting salary as follows-

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: ₹21,700

Other posts: ₹19,900

Post-wise Vacancy Details (Total 3,445)

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 2,022

Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 361

Junior Clerk cum Typist - 990

Trains Clerk - 72

These vacancies are available in various Railway Boards across India, offering a great opportunity for candidates to build a permanent career in the railways.