SBI has announced new recruitment ahead of Diwali for 10 posts, including Manager, Deputy Manager, and Assistant General roles. Eligible candidates can apply online by 28 October 2025. Selection will be through interviews.

Good news ahead of Diwali! This festive season, the banking sector brings new job opportunities. The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a fresh recruitment notification, announcing multiple vacancies. Selected candidates may be posted in various cities across India. Read on to find out who is eligible to apply for these posts.

Vacancies

Recruitment is being conducted for the posts of Assistant General (Product & Research – Forex & Rupee Derivatives), Manager (Product & Research – Forex & Rupee Derivatives), Manager (Research Analyst), and Deputy Manager (Economist). A total of 10 vacancies are available. Each post requires specific educational qualifications and experience. Candidates are advised to review the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Eligibility

For the post of Deputy Manager (Economist), candidates must have passed with a minimum of 60% marks in Economics/ Econometrics/ Mathematical Economics/ Financial Economics. Additionally, a minimum of one year of work experience in the Research & Analyst field is required. Those with a PhD will be given preference in recruitment. Similarly, there are different eligibility criteria for the other posts. To know the details, check the released notification.

Recruitment Process

According to the notification, candidates will be selected for the listed posts through an interview process based on eligibility. Interested applicants must register on the official SBI website. The application fee is ₹750, and the last date to apply is 28th October. For complete details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

