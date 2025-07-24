The SBI PO 2025 exam begins August 2nd. Admit cards will be available for download soon on sbi.co.in. The prelims exam will be held on August 2nd, 4th, and 5th, 2025.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination starts from August 2. It is expected that the admit cards for all the candidates will be made available for download soon. Admit cards will be issued online on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The applicants can download SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Prelims by entering the login details. Please note that the hall tickets will not be sent personally to any candidate

SBI PO Prelim Exam Dates

SBI will conduct the PO exam on August 2nd, 4th, and 5th, 2025, at the designated examination centres across the country.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern

The SBI PO Prelims exam consists of a total of 100 multiple-choice questions, divided into three sections. Section 1 includes 30 questions from English Language, Section 2 contains 35 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, and Section 3 has 35 questions from Reasoning Ability. The entire paper is worth 100 marks, and candidates are given 60 minutes (1 hour) to complete it.

How to Download the Admit Card?

• To download SBI PO Admit Card 2025, visit the official website sbi.co.in.

• On the home page of the website, go to Career and click on the Admit Card link related to the recruitment.

• Log in by entering the registration number and date of birth.

• Your admit card will appear on the screen from where you can download it.

After the preliminary exam, candidates who qualify will be shortlisted for the mains exam. It is important to note that there is no overall cutoff in the prelims.

After the main examination, candidates will finally be invited for Psychometric Test/Group Discussion/Personal Interview. Candidates can visit the official website for detailed information related to the recruitment.