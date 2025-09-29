UPSC has opened online registration for ESE 2026 to fill 474 engineering posts. Eligible candidates aged 21–30 can apply at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in by October 16, 2025. Preliminary exam is on February 8, 2026. Apply now!

UPSC ESE Registration 2026: Good news for aspirants preparing to join the Civil Services. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026. The deadline to apply is 16 October 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official websites — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 474 vacancies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Age Limit

Applicants must be between a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum age of 30 years, calculated as of January 1, 2026.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the vacancies must have an engineering degree from an institution or university recognized by the Government of India.

Application Fee

Applicants must pay the prescribed application fee online for their application to be accepted. For General, OBC, EWS - Rs. 200. For SC, ST, PwBD, Women - free, no application fee is required.

Preliminary Exam on this Date-

The UPSC ESE 2026 Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026 at designated examination centres across the country. Only those who qualify the Preliminary stage will be eligible to appear for the Mains. Candidates who clear both the Preliminary and Mains examinations will be shortlisted for the final stage — the Interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined marks obtained in all three stages.

Selection Process-

The selection will be done through a Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and an Interview.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates must visit the official website and follow the steps outlined below.