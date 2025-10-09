Coal India Limited is recruiting for Chief Executive posts at CGIL and BCGCS. Engineering graduates with 19+ years of experience can apply. Positions are based in West Bengal, Odisha, and more. Apply online by November 11, 2025.

Exciting job opportunity during the festive season! Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced new recruitment in two of its subsidiaries, Coal Gas India Limited (CGIL) and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCS). A recent official notification confirms that this major public sector undertaking will be hiring for several high-level positions. These roles will be offered on a fixed-term basis, providing candidates with the chance to work in various locations across the country. The online application process is already underway.

Vacancies

High-level positions are available at Coal Gas India Limited (CGIL) and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCS). The recruitment is for the post of Chief Executive, with a fixed tenure of three years. Selected candidates will be posted across various locations, including West Bengal, Sonepur, Pandaveswar, Odisha, Lakhanpur, and other regions. Notably, only two vacancies are available for this prestigious role.

Age Limit

Recruitment is being conducted for the position of Chief Executive at Coal Gas India Limited (CGIL) and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCS). The maximum age limit for applicants is 57 years. Selected candidates will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹2,75,000.

Eligibility

Applicants must hold a degree in Chemical, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering and possess over 19 years of relevant experience. Additional terms and conditions are outlined in the official notification. Interested candidates are advised to review the notification in detail without delay.

Application

Visit the company’s website to review the official notification, where all the details are provided. The last date to submit applications is 11 November. Following this, recruitment will be conducted through an interview held at the headquarters of Coal India Limited in Kolkata. For complete information, please refer to the official notification.