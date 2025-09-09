The RRB Group D Exam 2025 schedule is out, with the CBT starting from November 17. This recruitment drive offers 32,438 vacancies for Level 1 posts. Check exam pattern, syllabus, admit card release dates, and preparation tips.

RRB Group D Exam 2025 Schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the Group D recruitment exam 2025. Candidates can visit their respective regional RRB websites for detailed information and exam dates. This recruitment drive offers 32,438 Level 1 (7th CPC) vacancies across Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2025 Exam Dates and Format

This year's Computer Based Test (CBT) will run from November 17, 2025, to the end of December 2025. The total exam duration will be 90 minutes. The RRB Group D 2025 exam will primarily be a single-stage CBT. However, the Railway administration reserves the right to conduct it in one or multiple stages. Candidates successful in the CBT will undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and a medical examination.

What is the Exam Pattern?

The exam will consist of 100 questions:

General Science and Mathematics: 25 questions

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20 questions

There will be negative marking. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Railway Group D Recruitment Cut-off

The minimum qualifying marks for various categories are as follows:

General (UR) and EWS: 40 percent

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30 percent

SC, ST: 30 percent

Facilities for Special Candidates: PWD candidates will get 120 minutes for the exam. A scribe will also be provided.

When will the Railway Group D Recruitment Exam Admit Card be released?

The link to view exam city and date information and download travel authority for SC, ST candidates will be live on the respective RRB websites approximately 10 days before the exam. Call letters will be available for download about 4 days before the exam.

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Preparation Tips

Start preparing for all subjects like General Science, Mathematics, Reasoning, and Current Affairs in advance. Practice tests are essential due to negative marking. Be prepared for the PET and document verification processes. Check the official website of your regional RRB for all updates and more information related to the RRB Group D Exam 2025.

