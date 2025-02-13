RPSC Librarian Recruitment Exam admit card will be out today, check steps to download

RPSC Librarian Grade-II Exam 2024 admit cards are available for download today, February 13, 2025, on the official RPSC website. The exam will be held on February 16, 2025, in two shifts.

Admit cards of applicants for RPSC Librarian Recruitment 2024 exam will be made available for download today i.e. on February 13, 2025. Admit cards will be issued online on the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As soon as the RPSC Librarian Admit card is available, candidates will be able to download it by entering the login details, admit cards will not be sent personally to any candidate.

RPSC: Exam date and shift

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Librarian Grade-II Exam 2024 (Secondary Education Department) on February 16, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts at the designated examination centres across the state. The first shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

RPSC: Recruitment Details

The application process for this recruitment was completed from 20 February to 20 March 2025. Through this recruitment, RPSC will appoint a total of 300 vacant posts of Librarian Grade-II.

RPSC: How to download the admit card?

• To download RPSC Librarian Admit Card, visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

• On the home page, click on the link related to the admit card.

• Enter the application number, date of birth and the given captcha code and click on the Submit button.

• After this your admit card will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it and take its printout.

All candidates should keep in mind that the exam city slip cannot be used as an admit card. Candidates must carry a copy of the admit card and an original identity card to the examination center, so that your verification can be done. Without admit card and ID card, you will not be able to appear for the exam.

