UPSC IES, ISS Notification: Application begins for Indian Economic/Statistical Service Exam, apply by March 4

UPSC Notification: Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for Indian Economic Service/Statistical Service Examination 2025. According to the information provided by UPSC on the official website, the process of online application for this examination has now begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website https://upsc.gov.in till March 04, 2025.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2025: Vacant positions

A total of 47 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam. Of these, 12 posts have been reserved for Indian Economic Service (IES) and 35 posts for Indian Statistics Service Examination (ISSE).

UPSC IES, ISS Notification: How to apply online

Step 1: To apply online for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistics Service Exam, visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the IES/ISS 2025 application link on the homepage.

Step 3: Here, register and complete the application form.

Step 4: Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2025: Exam to be held in June

Indian Economic Service / Statistical Service Examination will be conducted in June. According to the schedule released by the Union Public Service Commission, the exam will start from June 20, 2025. The admit card for the examination will be released on the official website a few days before the examination. For more information related to this exam, candidates will have to visit the website.

Apart from this, currently online application forms are being filled for the Civil Services Prelims Exam. Candidates can apply for this exam till February 18, 2025.

