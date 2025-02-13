CISCE ISC Exam: 12th board exams begin today; important guidelines for students

CISCE ISC (12th) examinations commence today, February 13, 2025. Students must carry their admit cards and adhere to exam rules, including arriving 30 minutes prior and following specific instructions for the answer booklets.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

CISCE ISC (12th) examinations are starting today, February 13, 2025, by the Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE). Environmental Science examination will be conducted on the first day today from 2 to 5 pm. Students appearing for the exam must carry their admit card with them. In addition to the hall ticket, they must also adhere to important examination rules. The detailed guidelines can be found below.

ISC Exam Instructions

1. The council has instructed that students should report half an hour before the start of the examination. Accordingly, students have been instructed to reach the examination hall by 8.30 am for the morning examination and by 1.30 pm for the afternoon shift. Also, students will be given 15 minutes of study time before the examination begins.

2. Candidates are not allowed to leave the exam centre before completing the exam. Additionally, it is important to read the instructions on the first page of the question paper carefully before starting to write your answers.

Also read: JEE Main 2025: Topper Vishad Jain reveals his study strategy for achieving 100 percentile

3. Write the unique ID, index number and other details asked including the subject on the top sheet of the main answer booklet. The students must write the same information in every booklet. Also, if you are using graphs and maps, then the same details will have to be mentioned in them as well

4. Only blue and black pens will be allowed to write in the booklet. Also, pencils can be used only for diagrams.

5. Read the question carefully before writing your answer. Only provide the information that is asked in the question and avoid wasting time by including unnecessary details.

Also read: Exam Preparation Tips: Follow PM Modi's essential study tips for effective exam preparation

6. Bringing stationery items, study material, mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth and other devices in the examination class is prohibited. 

CISCE ISC Exam 12th examinations will end on April 5, 2025. The exam results for this class will be declared in May. After the results are released, students will be able to check it on the official website

