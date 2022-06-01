RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 12 Science, Commerce results today

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare class 12 result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Students can check their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE class 12th result of the Science and Commerce stream will be announced at 2 pm. Once declared, the link will be activated soon on the RBSE website. 

    Rajresults.nic.in may also have the RBSE class 12 results.The results will be announced at a press conference by RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri, and the result link will be activated on the official sites.

    Students will need to use their BSER exam roll numbers and dates of birth on the Rajasthan board's official website to download and access the Class 12 RBSE results. To be considered qualified, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent.

    This year, 2,32,005 candidates have registered for class 12 Science exams, while 27,339 candidates have registered for class 12 Commerce exams.

    RBSE held board exams from March 24 to April 26, 2022, in accordance with COVID-19 precautions.

    In 2021, the RBSE, like many other states and central education boards, had to cancel board exams due to an unforeseen academic year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Later, on July 24, the class 12 science and class 12 commerce results were released based on an alternative assessment method.

    For more information on exam results, please visit the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

