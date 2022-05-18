Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan board likely to release Class 10th, Class 12th results on May 23

    "We have not determined on the dates for the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022; the results will be revealed next week. The Class 12 Science, Arts, and Commerce exam results 2022 can be issued in May, followed by the 10th exam results in June," official of the RBSE said.

    RBSE 2022 Rajasthan board likely to release Class 10th Class 12th results on May 23 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in the last stages of compiling the RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022, according to an official notification. It is expected to publish the dates for the Class 10, 12 exams in 2022 next week, most likely on Monday, May 23, 2022.

    "We have not determined on the dates for the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022; the results will be revealed next week. The Class 12 Science, Arts, and Commerce exam results 2022 can be issued in May, followed by the 10th exam results in June," official of the RBSE said.

    According to media reports, the RBSE 10th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Date for all three streams - Arts, Commerce, and Science - are expected to be released around May 23rd, 2022. The declaration of the RBSE Board Result 2022 will come as a huge comfort to pupils in the Secondary and Senior Secondary classes who have been waiting for it for over two months.

    Also Read | UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here

    Once declared, the Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The minimum passing scores for the Class 10, 12 examinations are 33% overall and in each paper.

    Over 20 lakh students took the Class 10, 12 examinations 2022, which ended on April 26. Apart from the controversy surrounding the Class 12 Political Science subject, which had six questions about the Congress party, the 10th and 12th examinations passed well.

    Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Result on May 19, students to receive grace marks; know grading scheme

    Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 80.63 per cent, while the 12th Science pass percentage was 91.96 per cent, Commerce-94.49 per cent, and Arts-90.70 per cent. In July, the 10th and 12th results of 2021 were announced. Please visit the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for further information about exam results.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here - adt

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Result on May 19 students to receive grace marks know grading scheme gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Result on May 19, students to receive grace marks; know grading scheme

    UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 notification to be out today Know how to apply eligibility criteria more gcw

    UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 notification to be out today; Know how to apply, eligibility criteria & more

    UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam - adt

    UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam

    Odisha Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22): Nearly 15000 students skipped exam

    Odisha Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22): Nearly 15000 students skipped exam

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first baby will be in the year... RBA

    Prediction is out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first baby will be in the year

    Virender Sehwag big statement on Shoaib Akhtar: Knew he was chucking-ayh

    Virender Sehwag's big statement on Shoaib Akhtar: 'Knew he was chucking'

    football We will be back Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, attacked at Nottingham Forest, sends message to fans snt

    'We will be back': Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, attacked at Forest, sends message to fans

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here - adt

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Result on May 19 students to receive grace marks know grading scheme gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Result on May 19, students to receive grace marks; know grading scheme

    Recent Videos

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon