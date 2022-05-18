RBSE 2022: Rajasthan board likely to release Class 10th, Class 12th results on May 23

"We have not determined on the dates for the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022; the results will be revealed next week. The Class 12 Science, Arts, and Commerce exam results 2022 can be issued in May, followed by the 10th exam results in June," official of the RBSE said.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in the last stages of compiling the RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022, according to an official notification. It is expected to publish the dates for the Class 10, 12 exams in 2022 next week, most likely on Monday, May 23, 2022.

According to media reports, the RBSE 10th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Date for all three streams - Arts, Commerce, and Science - are expected to be released around May 23rd, 2022. The declaration of the RBSE Board Result 2022 will come as a huge comfort to pupils in the Secondary and Senior Secondary classes who have been waiting for it for over two months.

Once declared, the Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The minimum passing scores for the Class 10, 12 examinations are 33% overall and in each paper.

Over 20 lakh students took the Class 10, 12 examinations 2022, which ended on April 26. Apart from the controversy surrounding the Class 12 Political Science subject, which had six questions about the Congress party, the 10th and 12th examinations passed well.

Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 80.63 per cent, while the 12th Science pass percentage was 91.96 per cent, Commerce-94.49 per cent, and Arts-90.70 per cent. In July, the 10th and 12th results of 2021 were announced. Please visit the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for further information about exam results.