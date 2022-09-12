Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premium NEET Coaching Institute ‘Biomentors’ continues its success run and emerges as a centre for excellence

    Biomentors always believe in passionate work with quality that none can decline. The online institute has been delivering consistent results since 2017.

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    Online coaching institute for NEET Exam and other medical entrances, Biomentors again proved their mettle in the results of NEET 2022, which were announced on 7th September. More than 379 students scored 625 marks out of 720 marks, which are acceptable scores for admission to top-ranked Government Medical Colleges this year. Additionally, more than 1211 students have scored more than 600 marks out of 720, efficiently making a desirable score for any Government medical College. From an excellent lot of achievers, Kishan Prajapati achieved 688 marks, Prashant Katiyar scored 686, and Nitin Kataria has 675 marks, making ‘Biomentors’ a proud institute. 

    Many medical aspirants scored 650 and more, which is a good score for admission to any AIIMS outside Delhi. Moreover, many of them secured a good rank in NEET on their first attempt. As of now, more than 16 Lac aspiring students have taken part in NEET Examination, with a total of MBBS seats - 91,927, among which 48,212 are in Government colleges and others are in private colleges. The chance of holding a government MBBS seat through NEET is around 2 percent to 3 percent. NEET demands strong commitment and concentration from the students.  Biomentors Online is the only ed-tech platform in India that is 100% dedicated to NEET preparation and students aspiring to become future doctors. 

    Often known as a specialist in the NEET exam, Biomentors is led by Dr. Geetendra Singh, who is a very professional doctor with a qualification in MBBS from GMC Bhopal, Master of medicine from CMC Vellore, and a Specialisation in diabetes from John Hopkins medical university USA. He said about NEET exams, “It is never easy to compete in such a hard exam that is a national level competition. Students should remain focused and learn with an open mind. NCERT books are very important for these exams as they contain limitless information that could develop one’s knowledge. That’s why the NEET 2023 paper will be different, containing more puzzles like MCQs, assertion reason, and other questions.” 

    Biomentors always believe in passionate work with quality that none can decline. The online institute has been delivering consistent results since 2017. Many were admitted to different AIIMS in India. Biomentors' forenamed toppers in 2020, Vivek Dubey scored 695 marks; in 2021, Mrudul Aggrawal got 700 marks. It has assisted thousands of selections in Government Medical Colleges every year and still continues to do so. It is also ready to bring a ‘Repeaters Rapid Revision’ (RRR) Batch from 26th September for the students who are standing on the frontier and competing for NEET 2023. For this batch, admission is open from 19th September 2022. Biomentors is dedicated to equipping its students with the best study material and lectures and preparing them for a better future.

