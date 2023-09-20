Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTA exam calendar: Key dates for JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, NEET 2024 examinations

    The NTA has released the examination schedule for the 2024-25 academic session. Key exams, including JEE Main, CUET, NEET, and UGC-NET, have been scheduled for specific periods. JEE Main will be held in two sessions, while NEET, CUET-UG, and CUET-PG have their designated dates.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the examination schedule for various entrance exams, including JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, NEET, and UGC-NET for the 2024-25 academic session. JEE Main is conducted to facilitate admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programs available at IITs NITs, and various other participating engineering colleges. Additionally, it serves as the prerequisite examination for those aspiring to appear for the IIT JEE Advanced. On the other hand, NEET UG is designed for individuals seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses offered by institutions nationwide.

    Here are the key dates:

    JEE Main 2024:

    • Session-1: January 24 to February 1, 2024
    • Session-2: April 1 to 15, 2024

    NEET-UG 2024: May 5, 2024

    CUET-UG 2024: May 15 to 31, 2024

    CUET-PG 2024: March 11 to 28, 2024

    UGC-NET 2024 (Session-1): June 10 to 21, 2024

    For more detailed information and updates on NTA examinations, you can visit the following official websites:

    NTA has confirmed that the results for all Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations will be announced within three weeks after the exams' conclusion. Specifically, for NEET (UG) 2024, the results are expected to be declared by the second week of June 2024. While this exam calendar provides tentative dates in advance, please note that the tentative dates for the ICAR entrance exam are not included in the current list.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
