NID DAT 2023 prelims result announced at admissions.nid.edu; know important dates

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) results for admission to the MDes programme. Students who appeared for the exam can access their NID DAT 2023 prelims results via the official website admissions.nid.edu by entering their credentials, including email ID and date of birth. On January 8, the NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam was held.

For rechecking, candidates can submit their request for the result from Tuesday, February 28, 6:00 pm, to March 2, 4:00 pm, following the official schedule. The NID DAT 2023 mains exam will be held between March 20 and April 23.

NID DAT 2023: know how to check the prelims result

1) Go to the official website of NID, nid.edu

2) Click on the 'MDes DAT Prelims 2023 Result' link

3) Candidates will be redirected to another page

4) Now, enter your email address and date of birth into the appropriate fields and click submit

5) The NID DAT 2023 preliminary results will be displayed on the screen

NID DAT 2023: know the dates

1) February 28, 2023 - NID DAT 2023 result

2) February 28 to March 2, 2023 - Request for DAT prelims rechecked

3) March 9, 2023 - NID DAT mains admit card download

4) March 20 to April 23, 2023 - NID mains 2023 exam date

5) May 16, 2023, (4:00 pm) - NID DAT mains 2023 result

6) May 18 to 19, 2023 - The window for submission of campus preference

7) May 16 to 17, 2023 - Request for DAT mains 2023 being rechecked

8) May 16 to 19, 2023 - Payment of token fees and document uploading

9) June 2023, first week - NID admission provisional offer letter

