Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NID DAT 2023 prelims result announced at admissions.nid.edu; know important dates

    NID DAT 2023: Students who appeared for the exam can access their NID DAT 2023 prelims results via the official website admissions.nid.edu by entering their credentials, including email ID and date of birth. On January 8, the NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam was held.

    NID DAT 2023 prelims result announced at admissions.nid.edu; know important dates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) results for admission to the MDes programme. Students who appeared for the exam can access their NID DAT 2023 prelims results via the official website admissions.nid.edu by entering their credentials, including email ID and date of birth. On January 8, the NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam was held.

    For rechecking, candidates can submit their request for the result from Tuesday, February 28, 6:00 pm, to March 2, 4:00 pm, following the official schedule. The NID DAT 2023 mains exam will be held between March 20 and April 23.

    NID DAT 2023: know how to check the prelims result
    1) Go to the official website of NID, nid.edu
    2) Click on the 'MDes DAT Prelims 2023 Result' link 
    3) Candidates will be redirected to another page
    4) Now, enter your email address and date of birth into the appropriate fields and click submit
    5) The NID DAT 2023 preliminary results will be displayed on the screen

    NID DAT 2023: know the dates
    1) February 28, 2023 - NID DAT 2023 result
    2) February 28 to March 2, 2023 - Request for DAT prelims rechecked
    3) March 9, 2023 - NID DAT mains admit card download 
    4) March 20 to April 23, 2023 - NID mains 2023 exam date 
    5) May 16, 2023, (4:00 pm) - NID DAT mains 2023 result
    6) May 18 to 19, 2023 - The window for submission of campus preference
    7) May 16 to 17, 2023 - Request for DAT mains 2023 being rechecked
    8) May 16 to 19, 2023 - Payment of token fees and document uploading
    9) June 2023, first week - NID admission provisional offer letter

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022 December phase 3 exam city slip released; know steps to access

    Also Read: TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

    Also Read: MAH CET 2023: Registration for 5-year LLB to begin on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UGC NET 2022 December phase 3 exam city slip released; know steps to access - adt

    UGC NET 2022 December phase 3 exam city slip released; know steps to access

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; know important dates - adt

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

    MAH CET 2023: Registration process for 5-year LLB to commence on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility - adt

    MAH CET 2023: Registration for 5-year LLB to begin on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility

    Madhya Pradesh Board exam: Visually, hearing and speech-impaired woman to give Class 10 examination - adt

    Madhya Pradesh Board exam: Visually, hearing and speech-impaired woman to give Class 10 examination

    WBPSC WBCS 2023: Registration process to commence on February 28; know eligibility criteria, selection process - adt

    WBPSC WBCS 2023: Registration process to commence on February 28; know eligibility criteria, selection process

    Recent Stories

    Excise policy scam: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's arrest plea, suggests to move Delhi High Court AJR

    Excise policy scam: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's arrest plea, suggests to move Delhi High Court

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Exclusive: Shubman Gill mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing KL Rahul does not solve the real problem-ayh

    IND vs AUS Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing Rahul doesn't solve the real problem

    2023 is The Year of Presales With Fast Success of Dogetti, FightOut and RobotEra

    2023 is The Year of Presales With Fast Success of Dogetti, FightOut and RobotEra

    UGC NET 2022 December phase 3 exam city slip released; know steps to access - adt

    UGC NET 2022 December phase 3 exam city slip released; know steps to access

    Plea in Supreme Court seeks guidelines on Internet shutdown citing recent suspension in Rajasthan AJR

    Plea in Supreme Court seeks guidelines on Internet shutdown citing recent suspension in Rajasthan

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon