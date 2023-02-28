MAH CET 2023: Registration for 5-year LLB to begin on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility

MAH CET 2023: Registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) for the 5-year BA LLB Course will begin on Wednesday, March 1. Candidates interested in the 5-year course can apply for MAH CET 2023 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023 exam will be held online on April 1 by the state CET cell, and the MH CET 3-year LLB exam will be held on May 1 and 3. The deadline for MH CET 5-year registration 2023 is March 11, 2023.

Following the CET officials, "LLB 5-year CET application form filling for the Academic Year 2023-24 will begin on 01/03/2023 and conclude on 11/03/2023. Please complete the CET Application form within the time frame specified."

Candidates in the open category must pay Rs 800 as an application fee, while those in Maharashtra's SC, ST, and OBC categories must pay Rs 400.

Students who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination with at least 45 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserve category candidates) from a recognised board/institution will be considered eligible to sit for the CET 2023 exam for 5-year LLB admission.

MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023: know the steps to apply

Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements can complete the MH CET LLB application form by following the steps outlined below.

1) Visit the official website at, cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on the MAH CET 5-year LLB registration link on the homepage

3) Key in the required details to generate login credentials

4) Now, enter your generated registration number and password to log in

5) Complete the MHT-CET application form with all details

6) Upload the scanned documents and submit

7) Download the MAH CET 5-year LLB application and take a print for further use

