    UGC NET 2022 December phase 3 exam city slip released; know steps to access

    UGC NET 2022: Candidates can view their UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth to access and download the UGC NET exam city slip.
     

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip on Tuesday, February 28. Candidates can view their UGC NET exam city slip phase-3 at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth to access and download the UGC NET exam city slip.

    The NTA has issued an advance notification for allocating examination cities for the UGC NET December 2022 phase 3 exam. The UGC NET December 2022 phase 3 exam will be held for eight subjects from March 3 to March 6, 2023. The UGC NET phase-3 exam city intimation slip download link has been activated to inform applicants about their exam location ahead of time.

    NTA, in its statement, said, "Please remember that this is not the UGC NET admit card for the examination. This is advance notice for the selection of the city in which the examination centre will be located to assist candidates." The UGC NET 2023 phase-3 admit card will be available shortly.

    UGC NET Phase 3 exam city slip: know how to download

    The steps below allow candidates to access their UGC NET phase 3 exam city intimation slip.

    1) Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the UGC NET Dec 2022 phase-3 exam city slip link

    3) Login with the required credentials your registration number, date of birth, security code

    4) The city slip for the UGC NET exam in 2023 will appear on the screen.

    5) Download it and save it for future use

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
