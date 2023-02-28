Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

    TS EAMCET 2023: The application correction window for the TS EAMCET 2023 will be open from April 12 to April 14, 2023. The deadline for submitting an online application with a late fee of Rs 250 is April 15, 2023. 

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; know important dates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) notification on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 notification is available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

    According to the official TS EAMCET 2023 schedule, the regular fee registration process will be held between March 3 and April 10, 2023. The application correction window for the TS EAMCET 2023 will be open from April 12 to April 14, 2023. The deadline for submitting an online application with a late fee of Rs 250 is April 15, and the deadline for applying with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 20.

    Engineering (E) aspirants will take the TS EAMCET 2023 exam on May 7, 8, and 9, 2023, while Agriculture and Medical (AM) aspirants will take the exam on May 10 and 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

    TS EAMCET 2023: know the schedule

    1) February 28, 2023 - Notification for the TS EAMCET 2023

    2) March 3, 2023 - Submission of TS EAMCET 2023 applications begins

    3) April 10, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications without a late fee 

    4) April 12 to April 14, 2023 - Correction period for TS EAMCET 2023 applications

    5) April 15, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 250

    6) April 20, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 500

    7) April 25, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 2,500

    8) May 2, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000

    9) April 30, 2023 - Hall Tickets for the TS EAMCET 2023

    TS EAMCET 2023: know the exam date

    1) May 7, 8 and 9, 2023 - Engineering (E) 9:00 am to Noon

    2) May 10 and 11, 2023 - Agriculture & Medical (AM) 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

    Also Read: TS EAMCET 2023: Notification likely to be released on February 28; know important dates, other details

    Also Read: TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered

    Also Read: MAH CET 2023: Registration for 5-year LLB to begin on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MAH CET 2023: Registration process for 5-year LLB to commence on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility - adt

    MAH CET 2023: Registration for 5-year LLB to begin on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility

    Madhya Pradesh Board exam: Visually, hearing and speech-impaired woman to give Class 10 examination - adt

    Madhya Pradesh Board exam: Visually, hearing and speech-impaired woman to give Class 10 examination

    WBPSC WBCS 2023: Registration process to commence on February 28; know eligibility criteria, selection process - adt

    WBPSC WBCS 2023: Registration process to commence on February 28; know eligibility criteria, selection process

    TS EAMCET 2023: Notification likely to be released on February 28; know important dates, other details - adt

    TS EAMCET 2023: Notification likely to be released on February 28; know important dates, other details

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: HSLC, HSSLC Admit Cards anticipated soon; check details - adt

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: HSLC, HSSLC Admit Cards anticipated soon; check details

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Maharashtra Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day AJR

    Maharashtra: Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat' RBA

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat'

    football A hug to all - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award-ayh

    'A hug to all' - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award

    Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin: 5 Bollywood actresses who got accused for their divorce vma

    Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin: 5 Bollywood actresses who got accused for their divorce

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon