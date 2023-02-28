TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

TS EAMCET 2023: The application correction window for the TS EAMCET 2023 will be open from April 12 to April 14, 2023. The deadline for submitting an online application with a late fee of Rs 250 is April 15, 2023.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) notification on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 notification is available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the official TS EAMCET 2023 schedule, the regular fee registration process will be held between March 3 and April 10, 2023. The application correction window for the TS EAMCET 2023 will be open from April 12 to April 14, 2023. The deadline for submitting an online application with a late fee of Rs 250 is April 15, and the deadline for applying with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 20.

Engineering (E) aspirants will take the TS EAMCET 2023 exam on May 7, 8, and 9, 2023, while Agriculture and Medical (AM) aspirants will take the exam on May 10 and 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

TS EAMCET 2023: know the schedule

1) February 28, 2023 - Notification for the TS EAMCET 2023

2) March 3, 2023 - Submission of TS EAMCET 2023 applications begins

3) April 10, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications without a late fee

4) April 12 to April 14, 2023 - Correction period for TS EAMCET 2023 applications

5) April 15, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 250

6) April 20, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 500

7) April 25, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 2,500

8) May 2, 2023 - The deadline for submitting EAMCET 2023 applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000

9) April 30, 2023 - Hall Tickets for the TS EAMCET 2023

TS EAMCET 2023: know the exam date

1) May 7, 8 and 9, 2023 - Engineering (E) 9:00 am to Noon

2) May 10 and 11, 2023 - Agriculture & Medical (AM) 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

