MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has completed the second round of counseling for NEET UG 2025. Candidates had until September 15, 2025, 8:00 AM to fill and lock their choices on the official website, mcc.nic.in. If you participated in Round 2 or are awaiting your seat allotment result, learn when the results will be announced and how to check them. Also, get details on the upcoming Round 3 registration dates.

NEET UG Counseling Round 2 Seat Allotment Process and Important Dates

September 15 and 16, 2025 - Seat allotment processing by MCC.

September 17, 2025 - NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on the MCC website.

September 18 to 25, 2025 - Candidates must report to their allotted institutes.

September 26 and 27, 2025 - Document verification for candidates who have reported.

When will Round 3 Counselling Registration Begin?

Registrations for MCC NEET UG Round 3 counseling will be held from September 29 to October 5, 2025. Candidates who do not get a seat in Round 2 or wish to change their seat can register in this round.

How to Check NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

If you want to check your Round 2 seat allotment result, follow these simple steps:

First, visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment' link on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to always visit the official MCC website for all official updates related to allotment, reporting, and document verification.