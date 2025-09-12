IIT Madras offers a free "AI for Educators" course on Swayam to help teachers integrate AI into teaching. Open to all educators, this 40-hour program includes video lessons, assessments, and certification options. Apply by October 10, 2025.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of rapidly evolving technologies. Its use has become indispensable across all sectors, including education, medicine, and business. To prepare students for future challenges, integrating AI into teaching methods is becoming essential. With this in mind, IIT Madras has introduced a free, specialized AI training program for educators.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AI for Educators: A New Free Course

Through the 'Swayam' website, operated under the Ministry of Education, IIT Madras offers various online courses. Now, IIT Madras' Pravartak Technologies Foundation has introduced a new free course called "AI for Educators." IIT Madras already offers five free AI courses, including 'AI in Python' and 'Cricket Analytics using AI,' designed to benefit students. This new course will help teachers effectively use AI in their teaching methods.

Who Can Enroll? What's the Curriculum?

Current teachers and aspiring educators can enroll in this course. Teachers from nursery school to 12th grade are welcome to participate. The course is designed to provide a basic understanding of artificial intelligence, tools for classroom application, and practical skills. It will extensively cover how to use AI technology for teaching and evaluating students. This free training comprises over 40 hours of English video lessons designed by IIT Madras experts.

Benefits of the Course

• Convenience: Watch online classes from home at your convenience.

• Training: Receive comprehensive training on practical applications.

• Evaluation: Weekly assessments and feedback will be provided.

• Certification: A certificate will be awarded upon course completion and passing a low-cost exam. The exam must be taken in person at a designated center.

How to Apply

To apply for this AI course for educators, visit swayam and register by October 10, 2025. In addition to this course, you can also apply for other free AI courses offered by IIT Madras through this link. Application registration and classes are entirely free. Only the certification exam requires a fee. Students, as well as teachers, are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.