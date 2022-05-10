Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG 2022 examination: NBEMS to issue admit cards shortly

    Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit cards, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 7:05 PM IST

    Hours after the Supreme Court agreed to list the matter seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination for urgent hearing on May 13, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has said that the admit cards shall be issued shortly in batch-wise.

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 exam: Supreme Court agrees for urgent hearing

    It should be mentioned that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is the examination conducting agency for NEET. 

    In a statement, NBEMS said, "Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit card."

    Despite huge protests by young doctors in offline and online formats, the examination would be held on May 21.

    Developing story

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: 'Why is government ignoring demands of young doctors?'

    Also Read: Fact-check: Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    Also Read: Explained: Story behind trending hashtag 'Postpone NEET PG Modiji'

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
