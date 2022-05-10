NEET PG 2022 examination: NBEMS to issue admit cards shortly

Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit cards, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said.

Hours after the Supreme Court agreed to list the matter seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination for urgent hearing on May 13, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has said that the admit cards shall be issued shortly in batch-wise.

It should be mentioned that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is the examination conducting agency for NEET.

In a statement, NBEMS said, "Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit card."

Despite huge protests by young doctors in offline and online formats, the examination would be held on May 21.

