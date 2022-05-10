Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG 2022 exam: Supreme Court agrees for urgent hearing

    A Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said that the matter would be heard at the earliest.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    The struggle of young doctors seems to be paying off now with the Supreme Court agreeing to list the petition seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination for an urgent hearing on May 13. 

    Officials from the health ministry and representatives of doctors' bodies met on Monday wherein every aspect was discussed. The outcome is likely to be announced later in the day. 

    The medicos have been demanding that the examination be deferred by 8-10 weeks so that they can get time to prepare themselves better.

    FAIMA president Dr Rohan Krishnan said in a tweet, "I request Union Health Ministry, National Medical Commission, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar to give relief to the NEET PG aspirants by postponing to July. And more importantly, release an official note about 'yes' or 'NO" today by any means because students are really frustrated and in a lot of stress."

    Former FAIMA chief Dr Rakesh Bagdi urged the government to 'kindly put a stop on various thoughts going on NEET PG 2022 aspirants' minds by releasing an official letter today itself.

    Delhi Medical Association President-elect Dr Ashwini Dalmiya said, "Postpone NEET PG-22. If cannot agree to genuine and legitimate demand then clear the air at the earliest." 
      
    The examination for NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to take place on May 21. Medical aspirants have been seeking the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination on the grounds that the exam date falls too close to the NEET PG 2021 counselling process, which is yet to be completed. The postponement was also sought so that candidates who were unable to secure allotted seats can get another chance to appear for the exam. 

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
