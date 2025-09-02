ITI Career Opportunities 2025: ITI courses open numerous career options in both government and private sectors for students. Salaries are also good. Learn where the most job openings are for ITI certificate holders.

ITI Job Opportunities: The craze for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) education hasn't diminished. Thousands of students enrol in ITI after passing 10th grade every year. Admission to this course is merit-based in many states, while in some states, it's through entrance tests. The best part is that students above 14 years of age who have passed 8th or 10th grade can easily get admission to ITI. It offers courses in various trades like electrician, mechanic, motor vehicle, etc. Many of these courses have a duration of two years. Learn about the benefits of ITI, where to find jobs, and where the most vacancies are.

Why Pursue an ITI Course?

The biggest advantage of an ITI course is that it directly teaches you skills that are useful for getting a job or starting your own business. Students studying trades like electrician and fitter can either work in government and private sectors or start their own businesses. Moreover, ITI certificate holders receive higher salaries and respect than non-certified workers in the same job. This means that if you are an ITI pass-out, you will find more job and work opportunities.

Most Job Openings for ITI Certificate Holders

Most jobs for ITI certificate holders are in Indian Railways. Various zones regularly announce ITI apprentice recruitment. The best part is that there is no written exam for apprentice recruitment. Selection is entirely based on merit, which is determined by the candidate's educational qualifications.

Government Job Options After Completing an ITI Course

Job vacancies for ITI certificate holders are not only in Railways but also in many other government departments. These include vacancies for tradesmen, technicians, and helpers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. There are also many jobs for certificate holders in the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation, and State Transport Department. In addition, large government companies (PSUs) like BHEL, ONGC, and IOCL also offer jobs to ITI pass-outs.

What Is the Salary After Completing ITI?

The salary depends on the candidate's trade. If you are a fresher, you can get a starting salary of Rs 10 to 15 thousand. If you have completed a two-year certificate course, you can get a salary of Rs 20 to 30 thousand. If you work in Gulf countries, the salary can range from Rs 40 thousand to 60 thousand or even more.