MHT CET 2023: Registration commences for BE, BPharm, agriculture programmes; check details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started accepting applications for undergraduate programmes such as bachelor of engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture. The MHT CET application period for the BE, BPharm, and agriculture programmes began on Thursday, March 8. The application window for MHT CET 2023 will be open until April 7. Applicants should submit their applications to mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

According to the MH CET 2023 dates, candidates will be able to do online registration and confirmation of application form on the website between April 8 and 15, 2023, with an additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories.

MHT CET 2023: know how to apply

1) Visit the MH CET official website at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

2) Click on the MHT CET BE, BPharm and agriculture application form link

3) Key in the details to generate login credentials

4) To log in, enter the registration number and password that was generated

5) Fill out the MHTCET application form with your personal and academic information

6) Upload and submit the required documents

7) Install the MHT CET application

Candidates from the general category must pay Rs 800 as an application fee, while those from Maharashtra's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) must pay Rs 600.

