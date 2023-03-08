INI CET 2023: Registration process begins for PG Programmes for July exam

INI CET 2023: According to the INI CET 2023 July dates, the entrance exam will be held on May 7, and INI CET admits cards will be available for download on May 1.

Registration for the July 2023 Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) exam has begun. Those seeking admission to PG programmes in MD, MS, MCh (six years), DM (six years) or MDS programmes in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum and other AIIMS including in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, Raebareli, Kalyani and Bilaspur can visit the official website to register themselves online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the INI CET 2023 July dates, the entrance exam will be held on May 7, and INI CET admits cards will be available for download on May 1.

There is no need to reapply for applicants whose basic registration has already been approved for the following dates: July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022, July 2022, and January 2023. They will be required to complete the application form only after the unique examination code (EUC Code) has been generated, according to an aiimsexams.ac.in, its statement read.

Candidates who have already completed or are pursuing MD, MS, and MDS courses in any subject at the time of seat allocation will not be considered for admission to MD, MS, and MDS courses. If it is later discovered that the candidate provided false information during seat allocation, their candidature/registration will be cancelled. The confirmed PG seat will be assigned to the candidates only after they have given the above undertaking and deposited all original certificates.

Also Read: TANCET 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 11; check details, steps to download

Also Read: Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams

Also Read: UCEED 2023: Result to be announced on March 9; know steps to download, tie-breaking rule