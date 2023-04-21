Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Result is OUT: Here's how to check result at karresults.nic.in

It is reportedly said that the Board will release the result links for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts at 11 am for students to check their scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday (April 21) announced Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023. The Karnataka Class 12 result has been announced at 10 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.

It is reportedly said that the Board will release the result links for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts at 11 am for students to check their scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency announces exam dates; Registration window available till May 5

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023:How to check Class 12 Results

Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PUC exam 2023 was held from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The final 2nd PUC exam was conducted in single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm on all days. Around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.