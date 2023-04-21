Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Result is OUT: Here's how to check result at karresults.nic.in

    It is reportedly said that the Board will release the result links for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts at 11 am for students to check their scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Result is OUT: Here's how to check result at karresults.nic.in AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday (April 21) announced Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023. The Karnataka Class 12 result has been announced at 10 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.

    It is reportedly said that the Board will release the result links for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts at 11 am for students to check their scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency announces exam dates; Registration window available till May 5

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023:How to check Class 12 Results

    • Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.
    • Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
    • Enter the required details and click on submit.
    • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Karnataka PUC exam 2023 was held from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The final 2nd PUC exam was conducted in single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm on all days. Around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency announces exam dates; Registration window available till May 5 AJR

    CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency announces exam dates; Registration window available till May 5

    UGC to universities: Let students to write exams in local languages even if course is in English medium

    UGC to universities: Let students to write exams in local languages even if course is in English medium

    Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: 709 non-teaching posts vacant, check important dates AJR

    Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: 709 non-teaching posts vacant, check important dates

    ICAI Admit card 2023 for Inter Final exams released Here is how you can download it gcw

    ICAI Admit card 2023 for Inter, Final exams released; Here's how you can download it

    Army alters recruitment process of Agniveers, JCOs; introduces online Common Entrance Test

    Army alters recruitment process of Agniveers, JCOs; introduces online Common Entrance Test

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam superstar Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passes away at 93 RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passes away at 93

    Woman shot at in Delhi Saket court, rushed to hospital; check details AJR

    Woman shot at in Delhi Saket court, rushed to hospital; check details

    Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps Naga Chaitanya's name Tattoo on her rib- see photos RBA

    Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps Naga Chaitanya's name tattoo on her rib- see photos

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Gopika Gopi eliminated from the show! anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Gopika Gopi eliminated from the show!

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon