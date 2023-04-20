Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency announces exam dates; Registration window available till May 5

    Earlier, the CUET PG 2023 registration date was extended till May 5, 2023, which was initially scheduled to be concluded on April 19. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form between May 6 and May 8, 2023.

    The National Testing Agency on Thursday (April 20) announced that the Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12. Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

    "Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-(PG) will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June, 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA (National Testing Agency) website for the latest updates regarding the examination," a senior official said.

    UGC to universities: Let students to write exams in local languages even if course is in English medium

    Earlier, the CUET PG 2023 registration date was extended till May 5, 2023, which was initially scheduled to be concluded on April 19. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form between May 6 and May 8, 2023.

    Those aspirants who have already submitted their CUET PG Application Form 2023 can select more test paper codes, courses (Programmes), Universities and Institutions. The candidates who have already selected courses are eligible to edit their earlier chosen test paper codes. Candidates will have to pay additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests).

    UN World Population Dashboard shows Ladakh, J&K as regions separate from India

