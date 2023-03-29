JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip: NTA issues alert on social media fake news; check here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency has released a notice regarding the release of exam city slips for session 2. The NTA clarified in the notice that the session 2 admit card still needed to be issued.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released a notification regarding releasing the exam city slip for session 2. The NTA clarified in the notice that the session 2 admit card still needed to be issued. The NTA said in the notice that videos are being circulated on social media platforms claiming to have 'insider' knowledge on the date of release of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2.

'NTA rejects these claims as false and misleading,' read the notice. Students and parents are advised not to fall prey to such videos or the YouTube channels that host them.'

The notice added, "It is reiterated that the only source of authentic material on the JEE (Main) Examination is the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in." The dates for releasing the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are only released via Public Notice on the above website.'

It should be noted that the NTA will soon post the JEE Main 2023 session two test city slip on its official website. Candidates can check it once it is released by following these procedures.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip: know how to download

1) Navigate to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip link on the homepage

3) Log in using the JEE Main credentials

4) The exam city slip will be on the screen

5) Now, candidates can check their exam city

Candidates are urged to make appropriate travel arrangements. Following releasing the exam city slip, the NTA will gear up to issue the JEE Main 2023 admit card. Candidates should keep a watch on the official website as well.

