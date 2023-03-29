Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Registration process commences on cetcell.mahacet.org; deadline ends on April 5

    MAH BHMCT CET 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun enrollment for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org, beginning today. Candidates interested in this training should register at the earliest.
     

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced enrollment for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology program, which will begin on March 27, 2023, on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who are interested in this training should register at the earliest. 

    According to the official schedule, the deadline for submitting and confirming their registration is April 5, 2023. Candidates should know that only a few days remain, so they should fill out the form as soon as possible unless the Test Cell extends the deadline. In such situations, the cell will issue a notice.

    Candidates for this exam must have completed the HSC or its equivalent examination with at least 45 per cent aggregate marks (40 per cent for backward class/EWS and persons with disabilities from Maharashtra only).

    MAH BHMCT CET 2023: know steps to apply

    1) Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
    2) Click on the MAH BHMCT 2023 section on the homepage
    3) On a new page, click on the new user registration link and enter your details 
    4) Fill out the form and pay
    5) Download it and take a print 

    The MAH BHMCT CET Exam 2023 will be conducted on April 20, 2023. The hall ticket will be available on the official website in due order. The test will last online for 90 minutes and will be worth 100 marks. 

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
