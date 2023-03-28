Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TNTET 2023: Paper 2 result announced at trb.tn.nic.in; know where, how to check

    TNTET 2023: Teachers Recruitment Board declared Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test TNTET 2023 Paper 2 Results. Candidates who appeared for TNTET 2023 exams can check their results on the official website trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can access TNTET 2023 results with a registration number and password. 
     

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has declared the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 2 Results 2023. Candidates registered for TNTET 2023 exams in February 2023 can check their results from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. 

    The board released the TNTET 2023 answer key on February 22, 2023. Candidates were given a chance to challenge the answer key till February 25. To download TNTET 2023 results online, candidates must enter their login details to access the result page.

    TNTET 2023: check highlights 
    1) Exam name - Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test
    2) Paper - Paper 2
    3) Exam date - February 3, 2023, to February 15, 2023
    4) Result date - March 28, 2023
    5) Mode - Online

    TNTET 2023: know how to download the result  
    1) Go to the TNTET official website at trn.tn.nic.in
    2) Click on the TNTET result 2023 on the homepage
    3) On a new page, enter login credentials 
    4) Download the TNTER result 2023 for future use

    TNTET exam was held for paper one and paper two. Paper 1 exam was held for teachers from 1st to 6th grade, and paper 2 was for teachers who want to teach from 6th to 8th grade.

