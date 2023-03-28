TNTET 2023: Paper 2 result announced at trb.tn.nic.in; know where, how to check

TNTET 2023: Teachers Recruitment Board declared Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test TNTET 2023 Paper 2 Results. Candidates who appeared for TNTET 2023 exams can check their results on the official website trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can access TNTET 2023 results with a registration number and password.

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has declared the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 2 Results 2023.

The board released the TNTET 2023 answer key on February 22, 2023. Candidates were given a chance to challenge the answer key till February 25. To download TNTET 2023 results online, candidates must enter their login details to access the result page.

TNTET 2023: check highlights

1) Exam name - Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test

2) Paper - Paper 2

3) Exam date - February 3, 2023, to February 15, 2023

4) Result date - March 28, 2023

5) Mode - Online

TNTET 2023: know how to download the result

1) Go to the TNTET official website at trn.tn.nic.in

2) Click on the TNTET result 2023 on the homepage

3) On a new page, enter login credentials

4) Download the TNTER result 2023 for future use

TNTET exam was held for paper one and paper two. Paper 1 exam was held for teachers from 1st to 6th grade, and paper 2 was for teachers who want to teach from 6th to 8th grade.

