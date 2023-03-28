BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Class 10th result soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; check update

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the BSEB 10th Result 2023. Candidates can check the BSEB Class 10 Results at the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to reports, the board will announce the Bihar board matric result before March 31, 2023.

Over 16 lakh candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board 10th exam await the results. According to the most recent update, the BSEB 10th Result 2023 will not be released today or tomorrow. According to the official, the BSEB is preparing to release the results within the next 3-4 days.

The official date and time for releasing the result have yet to be revealed. Students are advised to follow the official Twitter handle to ensure updates are received. Students must enter their roll number and roll code to check the result.

Students asking, "Bihar Board Result 2023 kab ayega?" should know that the Bihar Board Class 10 results will not be released today. Once the result is out, candidates must follow these steps to check

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2023: know the official website

1) biharboardonline.com

2) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3) secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2023: know how to check the result

1) Visit the official website at, results.biharboardonline.com

2) Click on the Matric result tab on the homepage

3) Enter your login credentials

4) Now submit; the result will be on the screen

5) Check the details and download it

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2023: know how to check the result through SMS

1) Go to the SMS application on your phone

2) Type BIHAR10 <space> Roll Number

3) Send it to 56263

4) The BSEB will send the Bihar board result 2023 on the same number

The result and topper details are expected to be released on March 31, 2023.

Also Read: TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for 1553 Junior Lineman posts; know age limit, application fees

Also Read: MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline extended until April 3; know all changes, steps to check