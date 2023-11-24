Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    JEE Advanced 2024: Online registration begins on April 21, exam on May 26; Check details

    JEE Advanced 2024: A schedule for JEE Advanced 2024 has been issued by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. On May 26, 2023, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will take place at several test locations around the nation.

    JEE Advanced 2024 Online registration begins on April 21 exam on May 26 Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 exam date has been announced. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The application window for JEE Advanced 2024 will commence on April 21 and run until April 30, 2024.  

    Applicants have the option to complete the application form by accessing the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for payment of fees by registered candidates is till May 6, 2024. The admit card will be released on May 17 and can be downloaded till May 26, 2024.

    JEE Advanced, held to shortlist candidates for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), will be organised by IIT Madras in 2024. The top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main 2024 will be able to register for JEE Advanced 2024 exam.

    The JEE Advanced 2024 test will be administered in two sessions on May 26: Paper I will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

    To apply for JEE (Advanced) 2024, candidates are required to adhere to the following steps:

    1. Go to the JEE Advanced 2024 official website.
    2. Go to the main screen and click on "JEE ADVANCED 2024 REGISTRATION."
    3. Fill out the application and enter your login information.
    4. Pay the required amount and provide scanned copies of the required paperwork.
    5. To complete the application, click the submit button.

    Copy of candidate responses will be available on the website on May 31, 2024 and provisional answer keys will be displayed on June 2, 2024. The objection window will close on June 3, 2024. The final answer key and results will be announced on June 9, 2024.

    On June 10, 2024, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 procedure is probably going to start. Candidates can visit the JEE Advanced official website for additional information.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 2025 to begin this week for Nursery KG Class 1 Check out important dates point system more gcw

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025 to begin this week; Check out important dates, point system & more

    NCERT to rework history, civics, geography, economics syllabus for classes 6 to 12

    NCERT to rework history, civics, geography, economics syllabus for classes 6 to 12

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home rkn eai

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home

    US top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

    US top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

    Khan Study Group (KSG) Institute fined Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads

    Coaching institute Khan Study Group fined Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads

    Recent Stories

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains vkp

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-356 November 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-356 November 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This RBA

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This

    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone vkp

    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today check WINNERS for November 24, Prize money and more

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today: Check WINNERS for November 24, Prize money and more

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon