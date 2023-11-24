JEE Advanced 2024: Online registration begins on April 21, exam on May 26; Check details

JEE Advanced 2024: A schedule for JEE Advanced 2024 has been issued by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. On May 26, 2023, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will take place at several test locations around the nation.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 exam date has been announced. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The application window for JEE Advanced 2024 will commence on April 21 and run until April 30, 2024.

Applicants have the option to complete the application form by accessing the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for payment of fees by registered candidates is till May 6, 2024. The admit card will be released on May 17 and can be downloaded till May 26, 2024.

JEE Advanced, held to shortlist candidates for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), will be organised by IIT Madras in 2024. The top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main 2024 will be able to register for JEE Advanced 2024 exam.

The JEE Advanced 2024 test will be administered in two sessions on May 26: Paper I will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

To apply for JEE (Advanced) 2024, candidates are required to adhere to the following steps:

1. Go to the JEE Advanced 2024 official website.

2. Go to the main screen and click on "JEE ADVANCED 2024 REGISTRATION."

3. Fill out the application and enter your login information.

4. Pay the required amount and provide scanned copies of the required paperwork.

5. To complete the application, click the submit button.

Copy of candidate responses will be available on the website on May 31, 2024 and provisional answer keys will be displayed on June 2, 2024. The objection window will close on June 3, 2024. The final answer key and results will be announced on June 9, 2024.

On June 10, 2024, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 procedure is probably going to start. Candidates can visit the JEE Advanced official website for additional information.