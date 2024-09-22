Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO recruitment 2024: Apply for Technician, Medical officer and other posts

    ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru has announced 103 job openings, including Technician and Medical Officer positions. Candidates with qualifications from 10th grade to degree can apply online until October 9th. The selection process includes a written test, skill test, and interview.

    ISRO recruitment 2024 Apply for Technician Medical officer and other posts vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    Bengaluru (Sept. 22): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) in Bengaluru has invited applications for various vacancies. A total of 103 positions, including Technician and Medical Officer, are available. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 10th grade to ITI and degrees are eligible to apply. Interested individuals can submit their applications online until October 9th.

    Job Details and Qualifications: To apply for the vacancies at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), candidates must meet the required qualifications for each position.
    Medical Officer - 3 positions, Qualification: MBBS, MD
    Scientist Engineer - 10 positions, Qualification: B.E or B.Tech or M.Tech
    Technical Assistant - 28 positions, Qualification: Diploma
    Scientific Assistant - 1 position, Qualification: B.Sc, Degree
    Technician-B (Fitter) - 22 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic) - 12 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Technician-B (AC and Refrigeration) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Technician-B (Welder) - 2 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Technician-B (Machinist) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Technician-B (Electrical) - 3 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Technician-B (Turner) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Technician-B (Grinder) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Draftman-B (Mechanical) - 9 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Draftman-B (Civil) - 4 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI
    Assistant (Official Language) - 5 positions, Qualification: Degree

    Age Limit and Application Fee: The minimum age to apply for the vacancies at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) is 18 years, and the maximum age is 35 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per reservation policies. OBC candidates have a 3-year relaxation, and SC/ST candidates have a 5-year relaxation. All candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 750.

    Selection Process: The selection process for the vacancies at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) will involve a written test, skill test, and interview.

    How to Apply:
    Click here to apply (https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/90047/Registration.html)
    Register and log in on the opened tab.
    Carefully fill out the application form provided.
    Upload the necessary documents.
    Pay the application fee online.
    Review the filled details once again and click the Submit button. Download and save the application form for future reference.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    Avoid WFH Scams: 5 Tips to confirm genuine work-from-home jobs NTI

    Avoid WFH Scams: 5 Tips to confirm genuine work-from-home jobs

    Railway Jobs: RRB NTPC recruitment 2024; apply online for 11,558 vacancies RBA

    Railway Jobs: RRB NTPC recruitment 2024; apply online for 11,558 vacancies

    Kerala: No 'all pass' for Class 8 students; Minimum 30 percent marks must for each paper anr

    Kerala: No 'all pass' for Class 8 students; Minimum 30 percent marks must for each paper

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam anr

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss to Digestion: 7 health benefits of onion peels RKK

    Weight loss to Digestion: 7 health benefits of onion peels

    Kerala: CPI(M) condemns MLA PV Anvar's public criticism, asks him to refrain from making public statements dmn

    Kerala: CPI(M) condemns MLA PV Anvar's public criticism, asks him to refrain from making public statements

    Almond milk to Peppermint tea: Natural drinks to improve sleep quality RKK

    Almond milk to Peppermint tea: Natural drinks to improve sleep quality

    Global Internet Speed Rankings: Check India's position among countries NTI

    Global Internet Speed Rankings: Check India’s position among countries

    Global Internet Speed Rankings: Check India's position among countries NTI

    Global Internet Speed Rankings: Check India’s position among countries

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon