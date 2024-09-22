ISRO recruitment 2024: Apply for Technician, Medical officer and other posts

ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru has announced 103 job openings, including Technician and Medical Officer positions. Candidates with qualifications from 10th grade to degree can apply online until October 9th. The selection process includes a written test, skill test, and interview.

Bengaluru (Sept. 22): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) in Bengaluru has invited applications for various vacancies. A total of 103 positions, including Technician and Medical Officer, are available. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 10th grade to ITI and degrees are eligible to apply. Interested individuals can submit their applications online until October 9th.

Job Details and Qualifications: To apply for the vacancies at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), candidates must meet the required qualifications for each position.

Medical Officer - 3 positions, Qualification: MBBS, MD

Scientist Engineer - 10 positions, Qualification: B.E or B.Tech or M.Tech

Technical Assistant - 28 positions, Qualification: Diploma

Scientific Assistant - 1 position, Qualification: B.Sc, Degree

Technician-B (Fitter) - 22 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic) - 12 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Technician-B (AC and Refrigeration) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Technician-B (Welder) - 2 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Technician-B (Machinist) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Technician-B (Electrical) - 3 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Technician-B (Turner) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Technician-B (Grinder) - 1 position, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Draftman-B (Mechanical) - 9 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Draftman-B (Civil) - 4 positions, Qualification: 10th grade, ITI

Assistant (Official Language) - 5 positions, Qualification: Degree

Age Limit and Application Fee: The minimum age to apply for the vacancies at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) is 18 years, and the maximum age is 35 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per reservation policies. OBC candidates have a 3-year relaxation, and SC/ST candidates have a 5-year relaxation. All candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 750.

Selection Process: The selection process for the vacancies at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) will involve a written test, skill test, and interview.

How to Apply:

Click here to apply (https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/90047/Registration.html)

Register and log in on the opened tab.

Carefully fill out the application form provided.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Review the filled details once again and click the Submit button. Download and save the application form for future reference.

