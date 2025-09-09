RRB has announced 434 paramedical vacancies with roles like Nursing Superintendent and Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply online at rrbapply.gov.in by September 8, 2025. The selection includes CBT, document verification, and medical exam.

Recruitment: An excellent opportunity for railway job seekers! The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released 434 vacancies in the paramedical department. Eligible candidates can apply online by September 8, 2025. Applications require an Aadhaar number and OTP at rrbapply.gov.in.

Who Can Apply?

The age requirements differ by position, with minimum ages set at 18, 19, or 20, and maximum ages ranging between 33 and 40. Complete details, including educational qualifications, can be found in the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Of the 434 total vacancies, the maximum, 272, are for Nursing Superintendent, with a starting salary of ₹44,900. Pharmacist (Entry Grade) has 105 vacancies with a starting salary of ₹29,200, and Health & Malaria Inspector has 33 vacancies with a starting salary of ₹35,400.

Opportunities in Specialized Areas

There are also a few vacancies in specialized areas like Dialysis Technician (4 vacancies), Radiographer (4 vacancies), and ECG Technician (4 vacancies), with salaries ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹35,400.

Selection Process

The selection process involves three stages: Computer Based Test (CBT), document verification, and medical examination. The CBT awards one mark for each correct answer and deducts 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer.

How to Apply

First, visit indianrailways.gov.in and select your zone's RRB. Click on “Apply Online” and register with your name, mobile number, email, etc. Then, log in, complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.