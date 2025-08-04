The Indian Navy has announced recruitment for Short Service Commission (SSC) Executive branch. Selected candidates will receive a starting salary of approximately ₹56,100 per month. Apply now!

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification, presenting a golden opportunity for aspiring candidates eager to serve the nation. This is an excellent chance for young individuals preparing for government jobs to join the Indian Navy and contribute to the country’s defense.

The Indian Navy has released a notification for the recruitment of 15 posts in the Short Service Commission (SSC) Executive Branch (IT). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process has started. The last date of application is August 20, 2025.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Age Limit

The age limit for applicants has been set as per the notification. Candidates must have been born between July 2, 2000, and January 1, 2005, to be eligible.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Eligibility

Candidates holding a BE/B.Tech degree with at least 60% marks from a recognized university or institute are eligible to apply for the vacant posts. Additionally, individuals with an MCA, M.Sc, or MBA degree are also eligible to apply.

How to Apply Online

To apply online, candidates need to visit the official website and follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: After going to the homepage, click on the relevant link.

Step 3: Fill in all the information asked according to your documents.

Step 4: Upload all required documents and photos in the correct format.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Salary

Selected candidates in the Indian Navy will receive a starting salary of approximately ₹56,100 per month. In addition to this, they will be entitled to various allowances and benefits. Over time, their salary will also increase based on rank and experience.