The Consortium of NLUs has announced the CLAT 2026 schedule. The exam is set for December 7, 2025, with applications opening August 1, 2025. Eligibility criteria include specific pass percentages for UG and PG programmes.

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) has released the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) for admission in UG and PG courses conducted in law colleges across the country. Candidates who are preparing for this exam will be able to apply online from August 1, 2025 to appear in it. The application process will continue till October 31, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Exam Date

According to the notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the examination will be conducted on December 7, 2025 (Sunday), in one shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Admit cards for the exam will be made available for download a few days before the exam date. Details will not be sent personally to any candidate.

Eligibility to Appear in CLAT 2026

To get admission in the 5-year integrated programme, a candidate must have passed 12th/Intermediate from any stream with a minimum of 45% marks. Reserved category candidates are given a relaxation of 5% marks in the pass percentage.

Apart from this, for admission in PG programme, LLB degree must be obtained with at least 55 percent marks. Candidates of reserved category must have obtained this degree with at least 50 percent marks. There is no age limit for applying in CLAT 2025

CLAT Exam Application Fee

As per last year, for CLAT exam, General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 4000 as fee and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 3500. Please note that the fee mentioned is based on last year’s information. Any changes following the release of the new notification will be updated accordingly. For detailed and up-to-date information about the exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website.