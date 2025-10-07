The Central Government has announced 7,267 teaching and non-teaching jobs in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). Apply before October 23. Find details on vacancies, eligibility, and how to apply.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are residential institutions established by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. Like Navodaya Vidyalayas, these schools offer quality education along with free food and accommodation specifically for tribal students. Recently, a notification has been issued to recruit for various vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in these government-run schools.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of 7,267 Vacancies

A total of 7,267 vacancies will be filled through this notification. This includes several positions such as Principal (225), Post Graduate Teacher (3,962), Hostel Warden (635), Junior Secretariat Assistant (228), Accountant (61), and Assistant Officer (1,606). These positions are an excellent opportunity for those aspiring to join central government jobs as teachers or in administrative roles.

Educational and Age Qualifications

To apply for these positions, candidates must have completed qualifications ranging from 10th grade to postgraduate degrees or relevant degrees like B.Ed., Nursing, etc. The educational qualification varies for each post. Regarding the age limit, it is under 50 years for the Principal post and under 40 years for the Post Graduate Teacher post. For other positions, the age limit is generally between 30 and 35 years. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

Application and Selection Process

The last date to apply for these jobs is October 23, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates will be selected through stages like a written test (Paper 1 and Paper 2), skill test, interview, and document verification. Therefore, eligible candidates wishing to secure a government job should submit their applications before the deadline and start preparing.